BRIEF-Tennessee Valley Authority enters into agreement to issue $1 bln of TVA's 2.875% global power bonds 2017 Series A

Feb 10 Tennessee Valley Authority

* Entered into agreement on Feb. 7, 2017, to issue $1.0 billion of TVA's 2.875% global power bonds 2017 Series A due Feb. 1, 2027

* Settlement date for transaction is february 10, 2017 - SEC Filing

* Bonds mature on February 1, 2027, and are not subject to redemption prior to maturity - SEC filing

* Bonds bear coupon rate of 2.875% and pay interest semi-annually on each February 1 and August 1, beginning August 1, 2017