BRIEF-General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada says awarded C$404 million contract to upgrade 141 light armoured vehicle III vehicles

Feb 10 General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada

* Awarded C$404 million contract amendment by Government Of Canada to upgrade 141 light armoured vehicle III vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
