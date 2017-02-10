版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 23:02 BJT

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐