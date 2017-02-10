版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Matrix Capital Management Company reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Pandora Media as of December 31, 2016

Feb 10 Matrix Capital Management Company

* Matrix Capital Management Company reports a 9.99 percent passive stake in pandora media inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kbo06m] Further company coverage:
