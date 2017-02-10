版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 23:14 BJT

BRIEF-Sectoral Asset Management reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical as of December 31, 2016

Feb 10 Sectoral Asset Management Inc

* Sectoral Asset Management reports a 7.4 percent passive stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2l19Bc1] Further company coverage:
