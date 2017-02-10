版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Plc reports a 4.5 percent passive stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of February 3, 2017

Feb 10 Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca Plc reports a 4.5 percent passive stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals as of February 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lyYl4w] Further company coverage:
