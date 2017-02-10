BRIEF-Bayer says phase III compass study shows efficacy of Xarelto

Feb 10 Bayer AG :

* Bayer announces phase III compass study1 shows efficacy of Xarelto (rivaroxaban) for the prevention of major adverse cardiac events in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease and meets primary endpoint early

* Bayer -following planned interim analysis, DMC recommended to stop trial early as primary mace endpoint reached its prespecified criteria for superiority