公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Flossbach Von Storch AG reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Michael Kors Holdings

Feb 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Flossbach Von Storch AG reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2lz3VDM) Further company coverage:
