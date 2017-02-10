版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 pct of pension insurer PIC- FT

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT

* RBS is understood to be selling its 4.3 per cent to CVC in the deal- FT Source on.ft.com/2kuc2kk
