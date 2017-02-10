BRIEF-Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 pct of pension insurer PIC- FT

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
* Buyout group CVC to acquire between 10-20 per cent of pension insurer PIC, which would value the business at around 2 bln pounds - FT
* RBS is understood to be selling its 4.3 per cent to CVC in the deal- FT Source on.ft.com/2kuc2kk
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022