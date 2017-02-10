版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 01:22 BJT

BRIEF-Kirin Holdings plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for estimated several hundred mln yen - Nikkei

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei

* Kirin Holdings to create a local unit to take over Mandalay Brewery from Myanmar Economic Holdings - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2lzd7sb
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐