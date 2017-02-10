版本:
BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 8.7 % passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Vanguard Group reports 8.7 % passive stake in Berkshire Hathaway as of Dec 31, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 7.9 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kuE7rR
