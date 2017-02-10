BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo

Feb 10 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo

* As a result of settlement, we expect to be able to reduce financial resources required to be funded by Kitov in Tyrnovo

* As part of settlement Kitov agreed to invest in Tyrnovo up to an aggregate amount of US$ 1.0 million

* Settlement agreement between Kitov, Tyrnovo, minority shareholder of Tyrnovo was finalized and final ruling was issued by Israeli Court

* As part of settlement minority shareholder agreed to invest in Tyrnovo up to an aggregate amount of US$ 1.75 million

* Co,Tyrnovo, minority shareholder signed agreement dismissing all legal claims against co, Tyrnovo in connection with deal