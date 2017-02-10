版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Citigroup reports passive stake of 8 pct in Columbia Pipeline Partners - SEC filing

Feb 10 Citigroup Inc:

* Citigroup Inc reports passive stake of 8 percent in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kAINi2 Further company coverage:
