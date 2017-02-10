版本:
BRIEF-Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports 5.31 pct passive stake in Hudson Global Inc

Feb 10 Hudson Global Inc

* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Hudson Global Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kAYBBD) Further company coverage:
