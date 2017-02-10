版本:
BRIEF-Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reports 6.5963 pct passive stake in TCP Capital Corp

Feb 10 Tcp Capital Corp

* Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reports a 6.5963 percent passive stake in TCP Capital Corp as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kANFE0) Further company coverage:
