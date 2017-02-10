版本:
BRIEF-Great Point Partners LLC reports 7.47 pct passive stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

Feb 10 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Great Point Partners LLC reports 7.47 passive stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc as on January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2kAJjwK) Further company coverage:
