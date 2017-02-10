版本:
BRIEF-Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct to $0.37/shr

Feb 10 Allstate Corp :

* Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 percent

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
