BRIEF-Goodyear Tire to pay $1.75 mln after four fatal accidents at Danville plant

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant

* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry-agreement provides for total of $1.75 million in penalties, $1 million of which will be paid by Goodyear to the Commonwealth

* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry-Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program announced agreement with Goodyear and United Steelworkers Source text - bit.ly/2kuIVxb Further company coverage:
