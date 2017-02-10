BRIEF-FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

Feb 10 FTS International Inc :

* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Credit Suisse , Morgan Stanley are underwriters to IPO

* Says expect that the shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol "FTSI."

* Says for year ended December 31, 2015 revenue of $1,375.3 mln compared to $2,368.4 mln in year ended December 31, 2014

* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for reactivating additional fleets in 2017 and 2018, among other things Source text : (bit.ly/2kuQ94g)