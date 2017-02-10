版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Valiant Capital reports 13.6 pct stake in Yatra Online

Feb 10 Valiant Capital Management LP:

* Valiant Capital Management L.P. reports a 13.6 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kRfyGc) Further company coverage:
