BRIEF-Frazier Healthcare V, L.P reports 18.5 pct stake in Anaptysbio as of Jan. 31, 2017 - SEC filing

Feb 10 Anaptysbio Inc

* Frazier Healthcare V, L.P reports 18.5 percent stake in Anaptysbio Inc as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2kR6ZeE) Further company coverage:
