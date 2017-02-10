BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Omega Flex Inc :
* Omega Flex Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022