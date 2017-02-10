版本:
BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41

Feb 10 Omega Flex Inc :

* Omega Flex Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
