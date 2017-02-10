版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Dover sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44per share

Feb 11 Dover Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
