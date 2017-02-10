版本:
BRIEF-Avenir Corp reports 5.25 pct stake in Internap Corp as of Feb 9 - SEC Filing

Feb 11 Internap Corp

* Avenir Corporation reports 5.25 percent stake in Internap Corp as of February 9, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kY16iu] Further company coverage:
