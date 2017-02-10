版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods announces new segment reporting structure

Feb 10 Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc announces new segment reporting structure

* Pinnacle Foods - in Q4 during which integration of boulder brands acquisition was substantially complete, company reorganized its reporting structure

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - new segments are frozen, grocery, boulder and specialty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
