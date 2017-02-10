版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-MySize signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland

Feb 10 MySize Inc :

* MySize- under terms of contract, PNO will prepare, process funding applications as well as open and operate subsidiary company for MySize in Poland

* MySize Inc - MySize Inc signs PNO consultants with plans to expand offices to Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
