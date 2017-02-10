BRIEF-Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing

Feb 11 Zillow Group Inc

* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing

* Zillow Group Inc says jury verdict is regarding a filed a complaint against Zillow Group Inc by VHT Inc in July 2015 - SEC filing

* Zillow Group Inc says jury awarded VHT $79,875 in actual damages and $8.24 million in statutory damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: