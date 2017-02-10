BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Third Point LLC
* dissolves share stake in Yum Brands Inc - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
* cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 35.8 percent to 3.5 million class A shares
* ups share stake in Constellation Brands Inc by 36.4 percent to 3.0 million class a shares - SEC filing
* takes share stake of 400,000 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc - SEC filing
* change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022