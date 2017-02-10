版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement

Feb 10 Clorox Co :

* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Clorox Co - concurrently with effectiveness of agreement, company terminated its existing $1.1 billion credit agreement, dated as of October 1, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2keozqX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐