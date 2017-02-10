BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Does not expect its previously reported ending cash balance of $368.8 million as of December 31, 2016 to change Source text: (bit.ly/2kuZ9pW) Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022