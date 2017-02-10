版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q

Feb 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd :

* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Does not expect its previously reported ending cash balance of $368.8 million as of December 31, 2016 to change Source text: (bit.ly/2kuZ9pW) Further company coverage:
