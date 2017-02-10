BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy

Feb 10 Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 7.0 million shares in Zayo Group Holdings

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Broadcom Ltd

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 5.0 million shares in Southwestern Energy Co

* Third Point LLC - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016

Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kenIH3 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2g1HJTg