版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 01:17 BJT

BRIEF-Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company reports 6.9 pct stake in JAKKS Pacific - SEC filing

Feb 10 Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd:

* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐