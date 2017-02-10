版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Asahi Group Holdings operating profit likely rose 4 pct in year ended Dec - Nikkei

Feb 10 Nikkei:

* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei

* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd apparently logged around 141 billion yen in consolidated operating profit for the year - Nikkei

* Asahi Group Holdings sales apparently climbed 1 percent to 1.88 trillion yen for the year ended December - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2kbC1kl) Further company coverage:
