版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 01:39 BJT

BRIEF-CSX, railroad veteran Harrison discussing 3 year CEO contract deal delayed over activist's request for board seats - CNBC, citing DJ

Feb 10 Csx Corp

* CSX, railroad veteran Harrison discussing 3 year CEO contract; deal delayed over activist's request for board seats - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐