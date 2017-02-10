版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-GE sets quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

Feb 10 GE

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

* GE board of directors authorizes quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐