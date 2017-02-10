版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 01:48 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup Inc reports 5.1 pct passive stake in MTGE Investment as of Dec 30, 2016

Feb 10 Citigroup Inc:

* Citigroup Inc reports 5.1 percent passive stake in MTGE Investment Corp as of December 30, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2kQDkCz) Further company coverage:
