2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Axios Mobile assets ceases logistics operations-reviewing alternatives

Feb 10 Axios Mobile Assets Corp

* Axios Mobile Assets ceases logistics operations-reviewing alternatives

* To raise additional financing that it is ceasing its logistics operations effective immediately and has laid off of majority of its employees

* Will continue to retrieve pallets that are in circulation but once retrieved it will cease new issuances of pallets to customers

* At this time no officers or directors have resigned from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
