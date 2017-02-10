版本:
2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Aviation Capital signs sale, lease-back agreement with Jetstar Pacific

Feb 10 Aviation Capital Group Corp:

* Aviation Capital Group Corp - signed a sale and lease-back agreement with Jetstar Pacific for 10 new Airbus A320-200 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
