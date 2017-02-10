版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Victory Capital Management reports 7.19 pct passive stake in Adtran - SEC filing

Feb 10 Victory Capital Management Inc :

* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐