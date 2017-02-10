版本:
BRIEF-Frontier Capital reports 5.21 pct stake in BMC Stock Holdings

Feb 10 Frontier Capital Management Co LLC:

* Frontier Capital Management Co LLC reports 5.21 percent passive stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lzB9Dg) Further company coverage:
