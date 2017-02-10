版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六 05:06 BJT

BRIEF-Vera Bradley CFO Kevin Sierks to leave company on March 31, 2017

Feb 10 Vera Bradley Inc :

* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017

* Vera Bradley Inc - John Enwright, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will assume position of interim chief financial officer

* Vera Bradley - search is underway for permanent CFO position, and both internal and external candidates will be considered - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l2zgRz) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐