公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing

Feb 11 Sanmina Corp

* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing

* Sanmina Corp says loan agreement provided for a $40.0 million term loan due on December 19, 2017 - SEC filing

* Sanmina Corp says as a result of prepayment, loan agreement has been terminated in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
