BRIEF-Scripps to not get proceeds from FCC's broadcast spectrum auction

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 E. W. Scripps Co :
* Scripps shares results of its participation in FCC broadcast spectrum auction
* E. W. Scripps Co says will not receive proceeds from Federal Communications Commission's auctioning of broadcast spectrum
* E. W. Scripps - none of spectrum co or partners offered was selected during auction process because prices available in auction fell below value co ascribed to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022