BRIEF-Scripps to not get proceeds from FCC's broadcast spectrum auction

Feb 10 E. W. Scripps Co :

* Scripps shares results of its participation in FCC broadcast spectrum auction

* E. W. Scripps Co says will not receive proceeds from Federal Communications Commission's auctioning of broadcast spectrum

* E. W. Scripps - none of spectrum co or partners offered was selected during auction process because prices available in auction fell below value co ascribed to it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
