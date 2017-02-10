版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 11日 星期六

BRIEF-Celgene Switzerland reports 10.8 pct stake in Jounce Therapeutics

Feb 10 Celgene Switzerland LLC:

* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
