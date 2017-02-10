版本:
2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-VenBio "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" on Immunomedics partnership deal

Feb 10 venBio Select Advisor LLC:

* venBio Select Advisor LLC - beneficial owner of approximately 10.5 million shares, or 9.9 percent, of Immunomedics Inc

* venBio Select Advisor LLC - "intends to evaluate all of its legal options" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
