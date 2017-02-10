BRIEF-Third Point LLC takes share stake in JPMorgan, Bank of America - SEC Filing

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Third Point Llc
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Anthem Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Conagra Brands Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 1.4 million shares in Honeywell International Inc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 17.5 million shares in Bank of America
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Liberty Global Plc
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Shire Plc
* Third Point Llc takes share stake of 5.3 million shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co
* Third Point Llc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2g1HJTg)
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022