BRIEF-Eastern Co qtrly sales were $34.1 mln

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Eastern Co :
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015
* Eastern Co - qtrly EPS $0.42 per diluted share Source text: (bit.ly/2kBrxta) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022