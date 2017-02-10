版本:
2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Eastern Co qtrly sales were $34.1 mln

Feb 10 Eastern Co :

* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015

* Eastern Co - qtrly EPS $0.42 per diluted share Source text: (bit.ly/2kBrxta) Further company coverage:
