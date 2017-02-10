版本:
BRIEF-Janus Capital discloses 10 pct passive stake in Lamar Advertising Co as of Jan. 31

Feb 10 Lamar Advertising Co

* Janus Capital Management discloses 10 percent passive stake in Lamar Advertising Co as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
