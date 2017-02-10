版本:
BRIEF-Vulcan Materials sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

Feb 10 Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan increases quarterly dividend on common stock

* Increases quarterly dividend by 25 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
