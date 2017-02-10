版本:
BRIEF-Eastman Kodak files for stock offering of up to $200 mln

Feb 10 Eastman Kodak Co :

* Eastman Kodak Co files for stock offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kuXP6R) Further company coverage:
